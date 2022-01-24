Lake Park woman killed in wreck

VALDOSTA — A Lake Park woman was killed Friday in a single-vehicle accident in Valdosta.
At 9:55 p.m., police were called out to a wreck in the 1600 block of the Madison Highway, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers found a car that had hit a concrete utility pole. The driver, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police identified the driver as Christina Viars, 46, of Lake Park.
The accident is still under investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
