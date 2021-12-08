Lake Park woman killed in wreck

VALDOSTA — A Lake Park woman died in a Valdosta traffic accident Tuesday.
At 10:40 a.m., a car was heading north on Inner Perimeter Road while a semi truck was heading west on U.S. 84 East, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
As the semi went through the intersection of the two roads, it was hit by the car, police said.
The driver of the car, an 84-year-old Lake Park woman, was declared dead at the scene.
Officers from the Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Valdosta Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol and emergency medical services responded.
An investigation found the driver of the semi had the green light when he went into the intersection, the statement said. No charges are being filed in the incident.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of .... those involved in this tragic accident,” said police Lt. Sabrina Smith.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
