Lake Park teen charged in shooting

LAKE PARK — A man received minor wounds in a shooting in south Lowndes last week, according to the Lowndes County sheriff.
At 8:35 p.m., Nov. 6, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Apache Trail, according to Lowndes County Sheriff's Office reports.
Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the victim was hit in the arm and had "non-life-threatening injuries." An incident report noted the victim is 17 years old.
Blake Thomas Lumpkin, 19, of Lake Park is charged with aggravated assault — gun, according to reports.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
