LAKE PARK – Brody Whitehead, a fourth grader at Lake Park Elementary School, was the Lowndes County Schools' winner of the Destination Ag, Agriculture and Natural Resource Art and Writing Contest.
Students from multiple schools and across multiple grade levels submitted pieces in the contest, school officials said.
As the winner, Brody received a $100 Visa card and his teacher, Sheryl Nelson, won a cash prize for her classroom, school officials said.
