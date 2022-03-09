Lake Park residents support police at council meeting

LAKE PARK — Residents of Lake Park turned out Tuesday to let city council know they oppose disbanding the city’s police department — even though the mayor said repeatedly there are no such plans.
During the “citizens to be heard” portion of the meeting, which precedes the council’s actual deliberations, about a dozen people spoke, delaying regular council business by an hour. Normally, only two or three members of the public speak at meetings.
Of those who spoke, all but one focused on keeping the police department intact.
During the past couple of months, talk has spread through town about supposed council plans to close the police department and turn over all policing duties to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Ashley Paulk said in February that Lake Park Mayor Pro Tem Oscar Griffith and Lake Park City Council member June Yeomans had approached him asking how much it would cost for the sheriff’s office to provide 24-hour law enforcement for the south Lowndes town. Right now, Lake Park’s police department — three full-time officers and four part-timers — patrols by day with the sheriff’s office offering protection by night.
Among those speaking Tuesday in support of keeping the police department were former council members Tom Barr and Carl Taylor.
Another speaker, Cly Adams, said, “I’ve never lived in a town that eliminated the police department” and asked why council would consider it.
Mayor Griffith referred back to the February council meeting, when someone asked each council member if they planned to disband the department and everyone answered, “No.”
Ginny Arce, manager of Lake Park Apartments, said the police had done a good job dealing with drug problems and trespassers at the apartment complex.
Patricia Brown also opposed shutting down the police, though she said downsizing was possible.
“I don’t think we should get rid of the police but I think they can do better,” she said.
Yeomans said Paulk’s response on the cost of taking over law enforcement for the city arrived just a day before a council meeting — not enough time to put it on the agenda.
Later, during the regular council deliberations, Police Chief David Kinney said the department will begin to focus more on community policing and the police department will take steps to deal with recent skyrocketing fuel prices.
“The police don’t pay the same prices at the pumps that regular consumers do,” with certain state taxes removed, the chief said.
Council member Michelle Lane reported on plans for the town’s Fourth of July celebration. A golf cart parade from the Lake Dogs restaurant into Lake Park proper is planned, along with a patriotic dog show and live music. Fireworks are turning out to be more of a problem, due to prices and supply chain issues.
The council also voted to change the holiday and bereavement policies for city workers. A “floating holiday” for the upcoming Juneteenth will be added and workers will get three days of bereavement leave each year for deaths of immediate family. Previously, all bereavement leave had to come out of vacation time.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
