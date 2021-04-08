Lake Park raises water rates

LAKE PARK — Water rates in Lake Park will be going up after action by city council Tuesday.
In a 3-1 vote, Lake Park City Council decided in its monthly meeting to raise base rates for residential water users from the present $15.50 per month to $19.50 for the first 2,000 gallons, increasing to $41.50 per month for 10,000 gallons and up.
Commercial water users will see base rates rise from the current $15.50 per month to $25.50, increasing to $43.50 for 10,000 gallons a month, according to a chart provided by City Hall.
Only a couple of people showed up for a public hearing on the water rates held just before the regular meeting, and no one spoke either for or against the measure, City Clerk Tabitha Fowler said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
