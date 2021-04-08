Lake Park raises water rates

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.