LIVE OAK, Fla. — A Lake Park driver was seriously injured and his passenger killed in a wreck Monday that also killed another driver, authorities said.
An SUV was heading east on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County around 7:10 p.m. while a sedan was heading west on the same road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The SUV tried to pass other traffic, colliding head-on with the sedan, authorities said.
The SUV’s driver — a 30-year-old man, hometown unknown — was pronounced dead on the scene.
The sedan’s driver, a 36-year-old Lake Park man, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, the report said. A passenger in the sedan — a 34-year-old woman from Lake City, Fla. — was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol does not name crash victims.
