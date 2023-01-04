JASPER. Fla. — A Lake Park man received minor injuries Sunday in a wreck in Hamilton County, Fla., that killed a Florida man.
At about 4:30 a.m., a sedan driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park man was heading north on Interstate 75 while an SUV driven by a 25-year-old Kingston, N.Y., woman was heading south when they collided, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
A 26-year-old Orange Park, Fla., man who was a passenger in the SUV was killed and the SUV’s driver had serious injuries, the FHP said.
Florida law prevents law enforcement from releasing the names of people involved in wrecks.
