Lake Park man faces drug charges

VALDOSTA — A Lake Park man woke up to a great deal of trouble Sunday, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
At about 2 a.m., a patrol officer was working an extra duty security detail at the Circle K convenience store in the 1800 block of North Ashley Street, according to a police statement.
The officer noticed a subject sleeping in a vehicle. The officer saw a scale of a type commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics, marijuana and a handgun within reach of the suspect, the statement said.
Once other officers arrived on scene the suspect was awakened and detained. A small quantity of baggies commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics was found, and marijuana was located in several different areas of the vehicle, police said. The combined weight of the narcotics was approximately 129 grams.
Austin T. Hughes, 20, of Lake Park is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the police statement.
“Our officer did a great job noticing the narcotics and the handgun in the vehicle. They used great patience in waking the offender and securing the handgun while ensuring everyone's safety. The observant work of this officer resulted in narcotics and a handgun being taken off of our streets,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
