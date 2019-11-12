Lake Park man charged with assault

VALDOSTA — An assault case Sunday resulted in an arrest, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
At 3:36 a.m., officers responded to an assault report in the 400 block of West College Street, according to a police statement. A woman said her former boyfriend came to the house uninvited, forced his way in and assaulted a guest with a metal bar, the statement said.
They forced the suspect out of the residence and he left the scene; police were put on the lookout for his vehicle, according to the statement.
A police officer stopped the suspect on South Patterson Street and arrested him without incident, police said.
Jordan Hunter, 23, of Lake Park is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony burglary and misdemeanor simple battery, the statement said. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
One person received superficial injuries that were treated on scene; Hunter was also treated at the traffic stop location for a superficial injury, police said.
“We are glad the victims in this incident were all right and we are proud of our officers for working quickly to get this offender off of the streets,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
