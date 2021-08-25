Lake Park holds the line on millage rate

LAKE PARK — The city council voted to keep Lake Park’s millage rate unchanged at a special called meeting Tuesday.
That means the city’s rate will stay at 7.392 mills. There had been a proposal to change the rate to 7.504 mills. The vote to keep the rate unchanged was unanimous.
The council also voted to pursue a grant for COVID-19 recovery funds to help plug a shortfall for another project.
In 2019, Lake Park received a Community Development Block Grant for a water project but the pandemic put plans on hold, said Tabitha Fowler, city clerk.
Now that the city wants to get the water project started, the economy has gotten in the way. Fowler said the price of materials in 2021 is 2.5 times as much as when the project was budgeted in 2019, and the council wanted to use a COVID-19 recovery grant to help make up the difference.
Tuesday’s meeting was the council’s first since the death of Mayor Keith Sandlin. Mayor Pro Tem Ronald Carter presided over the meeting.
At the council meeting, Fowler said the earliest a special mayoral election could be held would be in March. The winner would serve out the rest of Sandlin’s term, which ends in December 2022.
