Lake Park eyes higher water rates

LAKE PARK — Lake Park City Council is weighing an increase in city water rates.
The city now has a base rate of $15.50 for water service, Tabitha Fowler, city clerk, said Tuesday during the regular City Council meeting.
On the current scale, that can result in a residential user needing 3,000 gallons a month paying $17.50, while someone needing 10,000 gallons would pay $31.50, according to a 2019 study of Georgia’s water utilities by the University of North Carolina.
Water rates can vary wildly between cities, as each municipality can work out its own rate structure, but Lake Park’s base water rate appears to be on the low side among Georgia cities of similar size, the UNC numbers show. Lake Park’s water system had 731 customers in 2019; the city of Collins, with 780 water connections, charged a base rate of $28.25.
The town of Newton, with 681 customers, charged $21 for a base fee, while McIntyre, with 650 connections, charged $19.60.
The Lake Park council decided to study the matter further and return to the topic at the next work session, planned for Feb. 22.
In other matters, council:
• Held off on buying a time clock for the city. Most employees now have to fill out handwritten time sheets. The council vote was 2-2, with Mayor Keith Sandlin declining to cast a tiebreaking vote, saying he wanted further study.
• Decided to study changes to the city’s vacation and sick leave allowances.
• Heard a report from Police Chief David Kinsey on a program from automaker Dodge allowing the leasing, rather than purchase, of police cruisers. He also talked about plans to replace the police department’s current handguns with 9mm weapons.
• Heard from a Boy Scout troop offering to make repairs and do cleanup in a city park.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
