Lake Park exit lanes to close

LAKE PARK – The left/inside lanes of Interstate 75 north and south in the area of Exit 2 near Lake Park are scheduled to close this week.
Reames and Son Construction Company plans to begin closing the lanes 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The inside lanes are next to the barrier wall.
"The lane closures are necessary for Southern Concrete Construction Company Inc. to begin the first phase of bridge construction," according to the statement. "Once their work is complete the lane closures will be removed."
The Exit 2/Bellville Road interchange is being reconstructed in a $27 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to improve operation and accommodate any future interstate widening, state transportation officials said.
The new bridge will be built to the south of the existing structure that was built in 1961. It will be one lane in each direction with a raised median, sidewalk and curb and gutter.
The biggest change to the interchange will be construction of roundabouts at the ramp endings. The roundabouts will include sidewalk, curb and gutter, raised islands/medians and lighting. The middle of the roundabouts will include roadway signs, grassed areas and future potential landscaping. The reconstruction of the interchange is scheduled to be finished in 2022, state officials said.
