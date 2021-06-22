Lake Park Elementary hosts garden party

LAKE PARK – Third-grade students at Lake Park Elementary School read the novel, “Because of Winn-Dixie.” They compared and contrasted the movie and the book.
As a culminating activity upon completing the novel, students attended a garden party, school officials said in a statement.
The garden party scene was their favorite part of the book and movie, school officials said.
"They were excited to get to participate in the real-life garden party. Students dressed up for the event and enjoyed egg salad sandwiches, pickles, Littmus lozenges and dump punch," they said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.