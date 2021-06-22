Lake Park Elementary hosts garden party

Submitted PhotoStudents participate in a school garden party.

LAKE PARK – Third-grade students at Lake Park Elementary School read the novel, “Because of Winn-Dixie.” They compared and contrasted the movie and the book. 

As a culminating activity upon completing the novel, students attended a garden party, school officials said in a statement. 

The garden party scene was their favorite part of the book and movie, school officials said. 

"They were excited to get to participate in the real-life garden party. Students dressed up for the event and enjoyed egg salad sandwiches, pickles, Littmus lozenges and dump punch," they said.

