LAKE PARK – Ashley Mays' second-grade music students at Lake Park Elementary School recently completed a culmination project for the science in music unit they were working on last year prior to school closure.
The students learned about sound and the correlation between vibration, volume, size, tension and pitch, school officials said in a statement.
They used what they learned to tune their "strings" to varying pitches and were also able to decorate their guitars.
