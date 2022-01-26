Lake Park council meeting postponed

LAKE PARK — The February meeting of the Lake Park City Council has been postponed.
The council normally meets on the first Tuesday of each month at City Hall. The meeting originally scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 1, has been pushed back to Feb. 8, the city’s website said.
The postponement was made because a city council member could not attend Feb. 1, leaving the council without a voting quorum, City Clerk Tabitha Fowler said.
A work session for 6 p.m., Jan. 31, at City Hall remains on the schedule.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
