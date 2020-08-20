LAKE PARK — The Lake Park City Council unexpectedly held a special called meeting in a parking lot Thursday evening because City Hall has been closed due to COVID-19 fears.
A city worker tested positive for the infection at the heart of the current pandemic, forcing City Hall's closure, Councilman Carl Taylor said.
"City Hall will be closed through Sept. 2," he said.
Cleaning and safety procedures outlined by the Georgia Department of Public Health are being followed, he said.
City Council met in the parking lot in front of City Hall. Technically, they first held the third of three public meetings to hear residents' remarks about plans for the city's tax digest and millage rate, but as no members of the public showed up, council speedily wrapped that meeting.
Councilmen then went into the called meeting, which was originally planned for a vote on the millage rate. Council voted to leave the millage rate unchanged at 7.392 mills, though Councilman Tom Barr said taxes may increase due to new appraisals and new home construction.
The council then tackled an immediate concern; with City Hall closed until Sept. 2, the regularly scheduled monthly council meeting on Sept. 1 had to be pushed back. Council voted to reschedule the meeting for Sept. 3.
