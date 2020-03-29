Located in South Georgia on Interstate 75, Lake Park is Georgia’s Southern Gateway City. Lake Park is known for its spectacular natural beauty. The many lakes and trails, retail stores and outlets, ample industrial properties, churches and schools, make Lake Park a great place to live or visit. It has a population of 883, according to the census.
Mayor: Keith Sandlin
Mayor Pro-tem: Ronald Carter
Council member: Carl Taylor
Council member: Tom Barr
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.