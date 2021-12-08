Lake Park City Council meeting postponed

LAKE PARK — Lake Park's city council meeting was postponed Tuesday evening just as it was about to start.
Acting Mayor Ron Carter said Councilwoman June Yeomans was unable to attend due to a family emergency, leaving the council without a quorum to take binding votes.
The mayor said the rest of the council didn't find out about the situation until it was too late to notify the public; Carter said he found out about it just before the council meeting was scheduled to start.
The meeting, at which a vote was planned on the city's 2022 budget, has been moved back to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at City Hall.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
