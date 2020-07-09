Lake Park City Council debate roads, fire hydrants

LAKE PARK — Lake Park City Council tackled a number of topics at its Tuesday council meeting, including fire hydrant upkeep and street issues.
Public turnout was light at the meeting and no citizens’ comments were heard.
The council voted to accept a $2,300 bid for repairing a fire hydrant at the corner of Essa Street and Railroad Avenue. Mayor Pro Tem Ronald Carter said the work would have to be done at night with the city’s water system shut off.
Council discussed purchasing a hydrant flow test device for the city’s utilities department. Councilmen were told that the town’s fire department had a rudimentary tester but a better one was needed. Council voted to approve the purchase as long as it came in less than $1,000.
City Council discussed issues around bringing Long Pond Road and 4-H Club Road, both county roads, into the city. Questions were raised about whether city property already was on both sides of stretches of these roads, and a suggestion was raised about having an engineer check out a portion of this area.
Council also held a first reading on a proposal to move the deadline for paying taxes and fees for business licenses from April 1 to May 15.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.