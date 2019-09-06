LAKE PARK — At an emergency called meeting Thursday, the Lake Park City Council rescinded an earlier motion to find a new municipal court judge.
The current municipal court judge, Carlos Rodgers, will remain in place, said Tabitha Fowler, city clerk.
The question of a new judge was the only item on the Thursday meeting agenda.
Rodgers had claimed in an interview earlier this week with The Valdosta Daily Times that some councilmen wanted him replaced because he sometimes went easy on fines.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
