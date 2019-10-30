Lake Park awarded $378,349 grant

LAKE PARK – A big check now resides in Lake Park City Hall.
Awarded $378,349 on Oct. 16, the City of Lake Park was awarded a block grant worth $378,349. Lake Park held a special public meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the recently awarded Community Development Block Grant.
CDBG's are grants funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development that must meet a public benefit including at least 70% of low to moderate income residents.
"Community Development Block Grants are great for impacting low to moderate income individuals," said Mike Jacobs, Senior Planner for the Southern Georgia Regional Commission.
The added funding will help develop water services and housing.
"This project in particular will vastly improve water quality and pressure to those citizens living in the target area," Jacobs said.
Lake Park is excited to receive the development grant after repeated attempts in the past, city officials said.
"We've been trying to get it for four years now," said Ronald Carter, Lake Park mayor pro-tem. "I think it'll help us around the community."
