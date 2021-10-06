Lake Park approves service delivery deal

LAKE PARK — City council approved a service delivery agreement settlement between Lowndes County and its municipalities Tuesday.
State law requires cities and counties to cooperate in reducing duplication of services, and negotiations have gone on for nearly five years between Valdosta, Dasher, Hahira, Lake Park, Remerton and Lowndes County.
Water and sewer issues and the question of who pays for road maintenance have been the two big holdups in the talks, said Rob Plumb, Lake Park city attorney.
Water and sewer have been the “elephant in the room,” County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said earlier.
The county will maintain unpaved roads but can’t use the general fund to pay for upkeep, Plumb said.
“City streets will not become county roads or vice-versa” under the service agreement, he said. “We have a fairly reasonable compromise” in the service deal, Plumb said.
Council also addressed efforts to install a golf cart crossing across U.S. 41 at the Lakes Boulevard intersection.
A Department of Transportation engineer who had been working on the situation had retired and “we need to get the new engineer up to speed,” Councilman Carl Taylor said.
In other matters:
— An attempt to make an appointment to the zoning board was postponed due to a lack of volunteers.
— Council voted to leave “official” trick-or-treating for this year’s Halloween on Oct. 31, even though it falls on a Sunday. The idea of moving the event to the preceding Saturday was raised.
“We’ll need two or three patrol cars cruising around the city” during trick-or-treating, Councilman Tom Barr said.
— The purchase of a second tag reader for the police department was approved at a cost of $2,000.
— Council also decided to host a “meet and greet” to introduce the public to candidates for city posts in the Nov. 2 general election. The get-together will be held 6 p.m., Oct. 14, at the Lake Park Civic Center.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.