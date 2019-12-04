Lake City VA names new director

LAKE CITY, Fla.— The Lake City Veterans Affairs Medical Center of the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System has named its new associate director, Chad Adams.
Adams received his master of science degree in health services administration from Florida Gulf Coast University, VA officials said. Adams is a graduate of the health care leadership development program, graduate healthcare administration training program and competency development for leaders of the 21st century.
He is a Veterans Health Administration-certified mentor at the fellow level, a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and has earned the distinction of board certification in health-care management as a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, VA officials said.
"Adams is a dedicated leader with more than 25 years of service working for the Department of Veterans Affairs," they said. "He joined the NF/SGVHS team in April 1995 as a staff kinesiotherapist at the Lake City VAMC. Since, he has held several roles throughout the system with increasingly higher-level responsibilities."
Prior to his new appointment, Adams assumed the role of assistant director for the health system in 2015. During this time, he led health-care operations for 12 outpatient clinics and provided program management for the completion and activation of the St. Marys (Georgia) replacement clinic and the Lake City Primary Care Annex, VA officials said.
“We are fortunate to have Chad Adams continue to serve on our executive leadership team in the capacity of the associate director for our Lake City VA Medical Center. His management experience and commitment to improving health service to veterans made him an excellent selection for this position,” said Thomas Wisnieski, director, NF/SGVHS.
As associate director, Adams is responsible for the Lake City VAMC operations and management support to the entire health system that provides care to more than 140,000 veterans a year.
"It is an honor to return to the Lake City VAMC where I initially began my career in this VA health system. I look forward to working with our dedicated and committed employees and providing the best health care to veterans,” Adams said.
Adams is a resident of Lake City and he said he enjoys doing outdoor activities with his wife, Nancy Adams.
