VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Rescare to host a job fair in October.
The event will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 24, at the Valdosta Career Center, 221 S. Ashley St., state officials said.
Rescare will be looking to hire direct-care professionals, state officials said.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so people can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process, state officials said.
Applicants are encouraged to bring résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired, state officials said.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other labor department services.
