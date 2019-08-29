Labor Day gospel sing returns

VALDOSTA – For more than three decades, the Crofts have made Labor Day a time to sing and praise the Lord.
The tradition is scheduled to continue this coming Labor Day.
The 31st Annual Colbert Croft Memorial Labor Day Gospel Sing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 2, at Mathis City Auditorium, said Joyce Croft, wife of the late Colbert Croft.
"I thank the Lord for another year," she said. "We get to carry on what Colbert started or what the Lord instructed him to start."
Joyce Croft will play piano and sing a few of the more than 5,000 gospel songs that she and her husband wrote and composed.
She said she will be joined by the Troy Burns Family, Sammy Glass Family, New Tradition, Backwood Boys, the Williams Two and the Johnson Two during the gospel sing.
"I wake up every Labor Day morning and think, What was I thinking?" Joyce Croft has said in the past. "... But it's always been a good day. The crowds remain consistent through the years."
The gospel sing has been her responsibility for several years. First, through the illness of her husband then after his death a few years ago. Since his passing, Colbert Croft has received his statue in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was admitted in the hall of fame in 2014.
The Crofts penned more than 5,000 gospel songs together. The songs include “I Can’t Even Walk (Without You Holding My Hand),” “Flow Through Me,” “I Believe He Died For Me,” “Come Into the Presence,” “Almost Home,” “First Million Years,” “Is That Footsteps That I Hear.”
Numerous artists have performed and recorded the Crofts songs. Country group Alabama recorded “I Can’t Even Walk,” the Crofts’ most popular song, Joyce Croft said.
“He and I were so blessed,” she has said. “We wrote the songs and other people recorded them and played them. We didn’t have to play that circuit for all those years.”
SHOWTIME
The 31st Annual Colbert Croft Memorial Labor Day Gospel Sing.
When: Monday, Sept. 2, dinner, 3 p.m.; gospel music, 5 p.m.
Where: Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (386) 303-1276.
