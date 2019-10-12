VALDOSTA – Mark Butler, Georgia's Commissioner of Labor, came to town earlier this month for the 2019 Employers in the Know summit at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
Butler said the summits started roughly eight years ago as a basic community meeting and listening session for the Department of Labor to learn more about what it could do better. He soon found it would be better served to take the meetings outside of just the Atlanta area and bring along experts from not only his agency, but from other related fields.
Employers in the Know is now an annually touring summit that held 12 different sessions this year throughout the state. Butler said he hasn't missed a single one since its inception nor does he plan to.
“These summits are always a learning experience for the department and me,” Butler said. “We are able to inform businesses directly about programs and regulations that may impact their companies. More importantly, I get to hear directly about what we can do to help make the state even more attractive as a place to locate and grow a business.”
Along with Butler, special guests at the Lowndes Employers in the Know included Georgia Department of Labor employees Althea Barnette, Crystal Singleton, Racquel Robinson, Wayne Mack and Joel Domineck Jr., attorneys Patricia-Anne Upson and W. Jonathan Martin II and Scott Hilton, executive director for the Georgians First Commission.
Topics of discussion for attendees included economic workforce trends in Georgia, labor law updates, sexual harassment awareness and prevention and unemployment insurance best practices.
While the summit does cost money to attend to cover costs, Butler said if you're a human resources manager, you can earn your continuing education credits by attending.
For other upcoming summits, visit dol.georgia.gov/blog/2019-regional-business-summits.
