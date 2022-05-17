Labor commissioner candidate visits Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A Georgia labor commissioner candidate visited Valdosta Monday.
State Rep. William Boddie Jr. visited GUD coffee, where he met with Valdosta and Lowndes County Democratic supporters and voters.
At the meet and greet organized by the Lowndes County Democratic Party, Boddie shared his plan to promote the voices of working families.
“Boddie reached out to me on countless occasions looking to connect with our folks here in South Georgia," said Adrian Rivers, Lowndes County Democratic Party chairman. "He is passionate and an all-around great guy. I can't wait to work with him in the future. I hope that Valdosta will take the opportunity to learn more about his campaign.”
Boddie has represented the 62nd District in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2017. He is running for election for Georgia Commissioner of Labor.
Boddie expressed the need for livable wages and ensuring people in the community can easily connect with the state Department of Labor.
He said he is committed to the modernization of technology and improving customer service.
“I am optimistic that if you vote for me life will be ‘Better with Boddie,’” he said.
Early voting is underway and the primary election will be held May 24.
