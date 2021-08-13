La Fiesta returns to Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American culture and cuisine during the Seventh Annual La Fiesta this weekend, Aug. 14 and 15.
“La Fiesta is back this year, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience traditional and contemporary music, dancing and food from throughout Mexico, Central America and South America,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager.
The two-day festival begins 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, as Linea Innativa, a traditional mariachi band, welcomes guests to the park.
The celebrations continue at the La Fiesta town square near the entrance to Discover Outpost with several performers, including Peruvian singer Iris, comedian and singer Bota Fui, the Hispanic Heritage Dance Group, etc.
Food vendors will be offering traditional dishes and street food, including steak tacos, carnitas (pork tacos), birria (brisket taco with melted cheese), tamales (steamed cornmeal dough stuffed with pork, cheese or other fillings), burritos, nachos, horchata de arroz (sweet rice drink flavored with vanilla and cinnamon), durros de harina (puffed wheat pinwheels flavored with chili and lime), raspados (shaved ice flavored with guava or tamarindo), elotes (Mexican street corn), tropical fruit desserts, park representatives said in a statement.
“Once you enter the park and experience the smell of the incredible food being prepared, you’ll want to grab a bite or two or three to eat,” Floyd said.
La Fiesta celebrations are included with park admission or a season pass on Aug. 14 and 15.
For more information about La Fiesta and park operating hours, visit WildAdventures.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.