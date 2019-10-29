LAKE PARK – In the middle of Ortega Camp, hundreds of members of the Hispanic community came together Saturday for the third La Fiesta Latina.
Mary King, a bilingual career specialist for Goodwill and member of the Valdosta Latino Association, said the event is meant to provide resources for the community.
“We want the Hispanic community to know that we are here to help them,” King said. “We want to let them know about the resources we have.”
King's passion for helping migrant farmworkers stems from her childhood spent as a farm worker herself in a huge family.
“Back then, there were no services like this,” King said. “When I came to work for Goodwill, I was amazed by the spirit they have. I could see where Goodwill partners with the community.”
The Valdosta Latino Association originated locally through Goodwill and is a group of agencies that came together for the same cause.
Services range from job-placement to training programs to English as a second language classes.
While the event and the services provided by the agencies have helped numerous people and their families, King recalled a recent success story where an individual who completed the ESL program is now a substitute teacher in the Lowndes County area.
“Some jobs don't pay them enough to take care of their families,” King said. “We've been able to help get them placed into higher paying jobs.”
Maribel Trejo, Florida State University project manager, helped King spearhead the event and shares a similar passion for the attendees.
“I grew up in this community and I feel like there needed to be something here,” Trejo said. “We try to get them involved.”
King estimates La Fiesta Latina helped at least 200 people this year.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
