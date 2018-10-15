LAKE PARK — A former fieldworker who would pick squash and cucumbers, Gervacio Ceja said he cannot forget about his people.
He was a vendor Saturday at La Fiesta Latina, a festival hosted by the Valdosta Latino Association that provided various services to migrant farmworkers at the Moreno Plaza.
The festival provided games, informational booths, food and live music.
Gervacio and his wife, Alejandra Ceja, both came to the United States from Mexico. Their four children are Americans.
Before entering construction work, Gervacio was a farmworker from 1995-2001, he said. He now pastors Manantial de Vida Church in Valdosta.
“We’re trying to find out ways to support the community,” he said. “It’s not about us, it’s about Jesus.”
Alejandra said the most important purpose for their presence at the festival was to spread the love of God.
“In the end of your life, you don’t have money; you don’t have family; you only have your relationship with God, and we want to share that God loves you so much,” Alejandra said.
She said it doesn’t matter whether people are from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador or the United States. They will all share the same God.
“In your life, you have too many circumstance or too many challenges –especially when you come to a country where you don’t know the language or you don’t know the culture – God is the same, and God is with you any time, any place and any circumstance,” Alejandra said.
She said it doesn’t matter if a person has immigration papers or not because God will still love him or her.
Festivals, such as the La Fiesta Latina, allow members of the Hispanic community to meet each other, Alejandra said.
Representatives from Goodwill Career Center, Valdosta State University College Assistance Migrant Program, Florida State College of Human Services and the Georgia Department of Education Migrant Education program were at the festival.
First-time member Mary King said she decided to join the VLA because she wants to help the Hispanic community know about the services available to them.
There are plenty of services available but many people do not know about them, said Maribel Trejo, VLA member.
“It’s not necessarily a lack of service, it’s just getting them informed about the services,” Trejo said.
Organizers said they plan to host La Fiesta Latina annually.
