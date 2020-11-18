Korjack named area recruiter

VALDOSTA — TSgt. Richard Korjack serves as an Air Force enlisted accessions recruiter, servicing the Valdosta area and northern Florida.
Prior to being assigned to Valdosta, Korjack was stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., in electrical power production, according to an Air Force statement.
The Air Force offers more than 150 jobs, education, pay, travel benefits, etc., according to the Air Force. More information, call Korjack, (229) 379-1328.
The Air Force recruiting center is located at 1525 Baytree Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.