Knowing, Not Knowing: Hughes builds experiences in center art gallery

VALDOSTA – Kristy Hughes sees things in a different way.
Her "Cactus Tongued" exhibit at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts shares that vision.
"Through the negotiation of new and found material, I make collaged paintings and sculptures about the human experience of knowing and not knowing," Hughes said in an artistic statement. "I navigate between the contradictions of internal and external experience, paying attention to moments of simultaneity.
"Creating equal space for dichotomies, I rewrite my personal experiences through layers of collage. I add and take away, puzzle-piece and embed the object’s form with content. My work is about in-between-ness and searching through the process of making, to create a space where contradictions co-exist."
She has created a dazzling space in the arts center's Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery.
Hughes teaches at Valdosta State University.
She earned her master of fine arts in printmaking from Indiana University and an MA and bachelor of arts in studio art from Eastern Illinois University, according to the art center.
"She was recently awarded a Liquitex Research Residency with Residency Unlimited in Brooklyn, N.Y., and has also attended residencies at the Hambidge Center, The Studios at MASS MoCA, Stutz Artists Association in Indianapolis and a full fellowship at Vermont Studio Center," according to the center.
She has exhibited her work across the United States: Brooklyn, Atlanta, San Francisco, Indianapolis.
She is represented by Brandt-Roberts Galleries in Columbus, Ohio.
GALLERY
Kristy Hughes' "Cactus Tongued" is on exhibit in the Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery; along with Sean Hurley's "Space and Time," Price-Campbell Foundation Gallery; "The Menagerie of Origins," featuring the artwork of Jenny Hager and D. Lance Vickery, Josette's Gallery.
Where: Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
Run dates: Shows run through Oct. 30.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
