KLVB needs volunteers for cleanup

VALDOSTA – Volunteers are still needed for the Great American Cleanup Saturday.
It is hosted by Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at various sites.
H. Aaron Strickland, executive director, said there will nine sites in the cities of Valdosta and Hahira.
Molly Ferrier is a former KLVB board member.
She said she believes a clean neighborhood is essential, and that, by bringing people together, they’re investing in the community and maintaining a better, cleaner place, she said in a previous interview.
Anyone interested in volunteering should call Strickland at (229) 671-3698 or astrickland@valdostacity.com. They will receive site details and suggestions on what to wear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.