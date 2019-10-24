KLVB needs volunteers for cleanup

File Photo | The Valdosta Daily TimesMolly Ferrier, board member for Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful, and Sementha Mathews, executive director of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, shovel dried cement during an April Great American Cleanup event at Turner. The cleanup returns 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at various sites. 

VALDOSTA – Volunteers are still needed for the Great American Cleanup Saturday. 

It is hosted by Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at various sites. 

H. Aaron Strickland, executive director, said there will nine sites in the cities of Valdosta and Hahira. 

Molly Ferrier is a former KLVB board member.

She said she believes a clean neighborhood is essential, and that, by bringing people together, they’re investing in the community and maintaining a better, cleaner place, she said in a previous interview. 

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Strickland at (229) 671-3698 or astrickland@valdostacity.com. They will receive site details and suggestions on what to wear. 

