VALDOSTA – Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful is looking for volunteers to beautify the community.
Rivers Alive, the annual statewide waterway cleanup, will take place 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 12, and Make-A-Difference Day is scheduled 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26.
“We’re still in need of a lot of volunteers for both of these events,” said H. Aaron Strickland, KLVB executive director. “We have a lot to do and we need a lot of helping hands to get it done.”
Last year, Rivers Alive brought out 111 volunteers who removed 2,474 pounds of litter from area waterways, he said.
"That’s over one ton," according to a statement from KLVB. "For the last 19 years of our Rivers Alive event, there have been 2,553 volunteers participate, and in this time we have extracted 70.8 tons of garbage, 284 tires and 19 appliances from our local waterways."
The largest national day of community service, Make-A-Difference Day was founded by USA Weekend Magazine, in collaboration with Points of Light.
Locally, KLVB’s effort will consist of various projects with partners, the City of Valdosta, the City of Hahira and Lowndes County.
No matter the weather, rain or shine, all events will go on as scheduled, according to KLVB.
“This is a very busy time of year for KLVB. We’re currently in need of a lot more volunteers for both of these projects. They’re both a great way for folks to volunteer just a few hours of their time and give a little back to their community,” Strickland said. “In the past 19 years, KLVB has collected 2,656,520 pounds of trash, litter, debris and recycled electronics, 3,389 scrap tires, 316 appliances and we’ve recycled 18,398 Christmas trees. All of this was done with the help of 13,662 volunteers, one full-time KLVB staff person, a twelve-member volunteer board, an occasional intern and an extremely small budget.
"I guess you could say that we’ve perfected the art of doing more with less. KLVB has spent 22 years working to make a difference and improve the quality of life in our community and will continue to do so.”
Since there will be multiple sites for Rivers Alive and Make-A-Difference Day, KLVB asks people who would like to volunteer to sign up to volunteer by calling (229) 671-3698 or sending an email to astrickland@valdostacity.com. This allows KLVB to assign volunteers to the site where they are needed at most.
“Remember, litter will never pick itself up,” Strickland said.
