KLVB makes final plea to county

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County will likely determine the fate of Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful next week.
Lowndes County Commission is scheduled to finalize and vote on a county budget, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, during its next meeting.
During the citizens to be heard portion of County Commission meetings, Michael Noll, KLVB vice chair, has voiced frustration about the county's plan to eliminate the KLVB budget.
Last year, the county reduced the KLVB budget from $60,000 to $35,000. The county discussed eliminating the KLVB budget during a May 27 budget work session.
Noll returned to the June 9 meeting to persuade commissioners to restore the environmental stewardship organization's funding from $35,000 to previous budgets of $50,000 or $60,000.
Noll has spoken several times about KLVB's importance to the community during previous commission meetings and hoped for better communication between KLVB and the commission to re-establish funding for the organization.
County Commission also approved several unrelated items during the June 9 meeting.
Tagged as an "emergency repair," commissioners approved a $71,789 repair contract to RPI Underground to fix leaking discharge pipes at the Blue Lake lift station. County staff deemed the repair an emergency due to the condition of the pipes and pumps not operating at capacity; staff said it would take one to two weeks for RPI to complete the job.
Commissioners approved a $50,240 energy savings project to be completed by ABM Building Solutions. Lowndes County Manager Joe Pritchard said staff recommended the move "to better control and manage our energy and operation costs."
As part of a regional transportation special purpose local option sales tax paving project, commissioners approved the right-of-way and drainage easement at the intersection of Clyattstone Road and Simpson Lane to be condemned.
Additionally, County Commission approved two rezoning cases for a 3.38-acre parcel for Two Oaks Cottages on Mac Road to establish a maximum of 25 residential lots, and a 36.93 acre parcel for Jose Lage at 4055 Knights Academy to allow for an event facility to host weddings, family reunions, parties, etc.
In a series of reappointments, commissioners placed Victoria Copeland back on the Valdosta/Lowndes County Zoning Board of Appeals. The other open seat on the board, held by Gretchen Quarterman who is not seeking reappointment, was tabled for a later date.
For the South Regional Joint Development Authority, Commissioner Clay Griner and Andrea Schruijer were both reappointed to the authority as members.
