KLVB: Make-A-Difference Day a success

VALDOSTA – Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful, the City of Valdosta, the City of Hahira and Lowndes County joined forces recently with several local organizations and volunteers for Make-A-Difference Day.
From 8:30 a.m.-noon, several Valdosta and Lowndes County volunteers came together to conduct litter cleanups and other projects. In all, there were a total of 10 different cleanup and project sites, according to KLVB.
Activities took place in Valdosta, Hahira and unincorporated Lowndes County; 144 volunteers, representing 21 different community organizations, businesses, schools and Moody Air Force Base helped rid the area of nearly 11,000 pounds of trash, litter, junk and debris. Projects included roadside litter pickup, beautification and more.
“I could not be more pleased with how our recent Rivers Alive and Make-A-Difference Day events went. Even in the face of adversity and roadblocks, KLVB continues to be a success. We owe all of that success, as well as our very existence, to our volunteer board members, community/event partners, and all of our event and project volunteers,” said H. Aaron Strickland, KLVB executive director.
Coordinating partners in the Make-A-Difference Day event included the City of Valdosta (public works, stormwater, Main Street and public information departments), Lowndes County (public works, code enforcement, and public information departments), the City of Hahira (Main Street and public works departments), the Hahira Historical Society and the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home, according to KLVB.
KLVB’s next event is the fall electronics recycling event, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mathis City Auditorium. Along with KLVB, sponsors for the event include the City of Valdosta, Atlanta Recycling Solutions and Georgia Power.
Anyone with old, unwanted electronic items is encouraged to bring them to the event, so they can be recycled instead of ending up in the landfill, according to KLVB.
As always, Strickland said, “Remember, litter will never pick itself up.”
