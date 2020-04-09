KLVB earns President's Circle Award

VALDOSTA – Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful received a President's Circle Award at the annual Keep America Beautiful national awards dinner, held during the recent 2020 KAB National Conference.
The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance made by certified affiliates of the national nonprofit in building and sustaining vibrant communities, according to a statement from KLVB.
“Our community can be proud of the work KLVB has done over the years. With the help of thousands of volunteers, and without costing taxpayers a dime, KLVB has been instrumental in the beautification of our city and county, promoting environmental stewardship, and keeping tons of materials out of roadways, rivers and landfills,” said Dr. Michael G. Noll, KLVB vice chairman.
KLVB has won the award 17 years in a row. In qualifying for a President’s Circle Award, KLVB met KAB’s standards of merit by conducting an annual community appearance index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio and administering activities in the areas of litter prevention, recycling and waste reduction, and beautification and community greening.
Established in 1953, KAB consists of a national network of more than 600 community-based affiliates whose programs, initiatives and efforts aim to transform public spaces into beautiful places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.