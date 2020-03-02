VALDOSTA – Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful recently received the 2019-20 Governor’s Circle Award for its outstanding achievements in community beautification and environmental sustainability.
The award, presented by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation during its 2019 Awards Luncheon in Atlanta, recognizes "exemplary performance in litter reduction, waste minimization and community greening," state officials said.
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation also honored the recipients of the award at its annual legislative day earlier this year at the Georgia Capitol.
To qualify for the Governor’s Circle Award, affiliates must be in good standing with Keep America Beautiful, the national nonprofit that oversees state and local programming. Requirements include conducting an annual litter index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio and engaging volunteers to take greater responsibility for their community environment.
The affiliate must be an active member of the Georgia network.
“We believe that everyone deserves to live in an environment that is healthy, safe, clean and beautiful,” said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. “The recipients of this award have proven themselves to be dedicated to that cause, and we’re thankful for the work they do every day to move our mission forward across Georgia.”
Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful is the local Keep Georgia Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful affiliate. The nonprofit, 501(c)3 was founded Oct. 28, 1997. The affiliate operates with a 12-member volunteer board and one executive director.
H. Aaron Strickland has served as executive director for nearly 20 years. KLVB conducts an annual program of work that consists of various cleanup and recycling events and programs, according to the organization.
“We are grateful to receive this award, as well as for all of the community support, volunteers, partners and sponsors that make our success possible,” Strickland said. “Ever since our inception, we have strived to do all that we can with what we have to work with. For years, I’ve said that we’ve perfected the art of doing more with less.
"Unfortunately, we’ve had even less to work with over the last year. Hopefully, our full funding will be restored, and we’ll be able to continue doing the positive work in our community and build on the difference that we have made over the last 23 years.”
Georgia is the first state in the Keep America Beautiful network to create a Governor’s Circle Award modeled on KAB’s national good standing designation.
