KJ family answers order on suit delays

VALDOSTA — A lawyer representing the parents of Kendrick “KJ” Johnson said the coronavirus has kept him from serving papers to defendants in the latest lawsuit connected to the 2013 death of the Lowndes High School student.
A federal judge had threatened to dismiss the lawsuit because defendants have not been served in a timely manner.
Chevene B. King Jr., the Johnson family’s longtime lawyer, responded this week to the court, saying he has been attempting to locate some of the defendants, believed to be living in Florida, and had hired a private investigator in Jacksonville, Fla., to locate them.
King also said in his filing he had been told in March that, “because of his age and health history,” he was at high risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since he lives in Albany, a “hotspot” for the pandemic, he had been hampered in the service process.
Johnson's body was found upside-down in a vertically stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January 2013. Officials ruled the death an accident, but the Johnson family has long claimed foul play.
They have filed multiple lawsuits against dozens of defendants through the years, winning none of them. In 2017, the Johnsons were ordered to pay almost $300,000 in attorney’s fees and court costs for the defendants.
Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson, the parents of Kendrick Johnson, filed the latest lawsuit Jan. 9, naming numerous Lowndes County and state officials as defendants.
The family seeks at least $75,000 plus unspecified punitive damages and attorney's fees.
In a court order issued June 1, Senior Judge Hugh Lawson of the federal court for the Middle District of Georgia told the Johnsons to explain why the defendants have not yet been legally served or forfeit the case.
“Plaintiffs waited just shy of three months before requesting that summons issue for each defendant on March 3, 2020. … As of this date (June 1), the docket reflects that plaintiffs have not yet served defendants pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 4(m),” the order states.
According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, rule 4(m) states a defendant must be served within 90 days after the filing of the lawsuit or the judge must dismiss the case, unless the plaintiff can show “good cause for the failure.”
The Johnsons were given until Monday, June 8, to respond, the court order states.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
