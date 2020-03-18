Kiwanis helps organizations

Submitted PhotoThe Kiwanis Club of Valdosta recently presented $1,000 grants to numerous agencies to support their efforts at making Valdosta a better place. They include Lt. Chris Thomas, Salvation Army; Stevie Wells, Habitat for Humanity; Dr. Harry Hamm, LARC; Rachel Bradley, Southside Recreation Center; Shelly Wright, Options Now; Kiley Cashwell, VCS Books for Kids; and Dr. Martha Leake, AAUW Science Summer Camp for Girls. In addition, STAR student Josh Carll and STAR teacher Joy Eldridge were recognized. The Kiwanis Club has supported the STAR program for many years for the winner from Valdosta High School. Funding is provided to support his participation in other competitions.