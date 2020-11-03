Kiwanis back Christmas book program

VALDOSTA – The Kiwanis Club of Valdosta awarded $1,000 earlier this year to Kiley Cashwell for the annual Valdosta City Schools Books for Christmas Program back.
For the past six years, Cashwell has raised money to purchase age and grade-level appropriate books for students of Valdosta City Schools in pre-K through third grade, city school officials said in a statement.
Each book is gift wrapped and delivered to students the final week before the December holiday break.
Pre-COVID-19, guest readers volunteered to read a special holiday story and have a fun snack time with every pre-K through third-grade class of J.L. Lomax, Pinevale, Sallas Mahone, S.L. Mason and W.G. Nunn elementary schools.
Though the books are still being individually wrapped, the delivery of them is still being worked out to comply with the VCS COVID-19 guidelines, school officials said.
If a person or an organization would like to assist by purchasing books, making a donation to purchase books or help wrap the books, contact Cashwell at kcashwell@gocats.org.
"Thanks again to the Kiwanis Club of Valdosta for helping us get a jump start on purchasing books prior to the Pandemic shutting schools down in March," school officials said.
