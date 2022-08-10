Kiwanis award grants

VALDOSTA – Kiwanis Club of Valdosta has awarded $65,000 in grants to the community.
Seven community grants from the Kiwanis Club of Valdosta were awarded to Valdosta City Schools pre-K, Valdosta Middle School, Valdosta City Schools literacy initiatives, King's Kids Ministry, LARC, Options Now and the AAUW Sister-to-Sister Middle School Girls Summit, Kiwanis representatives said in a statement.
Dr. Alex Alvarez, club president, said the grants are part of the club's 2022-23 initiative to award $65,000 for the Valdosta community.
"Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time," representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.