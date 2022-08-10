Kiwanis award grants

Submitted PhotoKiwanis Club of Valdosta Awards $65,000 in Grants to the Community.Seven community grants from the Kiwanis Club of Valdosta were recently awarded to Valdosta City Schools Pre-K, Valdosta Middle School, Valdosta City Schools Literacy Initiatives, King's Kids Ministry, LARC, Options Now, and the AAUW Sister-to-Sister Middle School Girls' Summit.Club President Dr. Alex Alvarez awarded the grants in August as part of the Club's 2022-2023 $65000 community grant awards initiative for the Valdosta community. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.