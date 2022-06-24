Kingdom Impact Center hosts open house

VALDOSTA – A local church opens its doors to the community for an open house this weekend.
Saturday, June 25, Kingdom Impact Center invites the community to visit its new location.
Organizers said the open house will offer a fun, engaging way to allow community members to tour and view new facilities, while giving back to the community by offering games, food, giveaways and access to a clothes closet.
KIC believes in positively impacting the community in a kingdom way, organizers said.
The event will include family-friendly games, a tour of the facility, an opportunity to meet senior pastor, Apostle C.L. Roberts, and executive staff. Also, a Q and A session, food, fun and fellowship.
The open house is free to people from all walks of life, ethnic groups, and socio-economic backgrounds, organizers said. The goal is to bring people together to connect, learn about what KIC ministry offers and be inspired.
“We’re excited about this event. We invite and encourage everyone to stop in for a time of fun and fellowship. All events, food, and games are free of charge. Come learn more about KIC,” organizers said.
Kingdom Impact Center has re-located to 2037 E. Park Ave.
