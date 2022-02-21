VALDOSTA – Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Cody presented a proclamation declaring Kingdom Impact Center Day earlier this month.
Kingdom Impact Center held its official launch service, which Cody presented a signed proclamation from Mayor Scott James Matheson.
In December, Apostle C.L. Roberts announced to the ministry an official name change from Joyous Praise W.O.D. Ministries to Kingdom Impact Center.
“We don’t serve to be seen but we serve to make a difference," Roberts said. "Our greatest honor is that our community involvement and service to our community is known and recognized among our city officials.”
The mission of Kingdom Impact Center is to make a global impact in a kingdom way, he added.
“It is a divine mandate from God that Kingdom Impact Center influences its community holistically,” according to a statement from the organization.
In 2019, after 25 years of ministry, Apostle Tyrone Lundy resigned as pastor of Joyous Praise and released it into the hands of his spiritual son and successor, Roberts.
"We vow to help people of all backgrounds experience the love of God and His purpose for their lives,” according to the statement.
“How we serve God is how we serve people, and we intend to serve the Valdosta/Lowndes community with love and the spirit of excellence,” Roberts said. “Kingdom Impact Center plans to give back to the community in various capacities. Outreach such as feeding the homeless, offering life skills and educational classes, and serving the areas of need in the community are a few initiatives in the works for the ministry.”
The ministry is ready to make an impact in the lives of others through servitude and expressing the love of God to all based on Jeremiah 31:3, “The Lord hath appeared of old unto me, saying, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with lovingkindness have I drawn thee,” according to the statement.
