VALDOSTA – The third plein air art competition took place Saturday afternoon during Makers Market with pastelist Preston King taking home top prize.
The contest is a joint effort between the Public Art Advisory Committee and Valdosta Main Street. The only requirements for contestants were they sit in sight of the market and paint any scene or subject they choose from life.
King, a Tift Memorial employee and Homerville resident, drove to Valdosta just to participate in the contest. He has been an artist his entire life and has participated in the past contests in Valdosta and plans to continue doing so in the future.
He received a $100 check for winning the contest while the other contestants received Downtown Dollars for their participation courtesy of Valdosta Main Street.
Steven Walker, Robin Fretti and Bruce Smith served as judges for the competition.
“Our purpose is to encourage art in the local community,” said Smith, who is also the PAAC chairman. “We encourage artists to come out.”
Rachel Thrasher, Valdosta Main Street program coordinator, said the organization hopes to do another contest near the holidays that will allow artists to capture the decorations of downtown.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.