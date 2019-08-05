VALDOSTA – Smoke filled downtown as grill masters vied Saturday for the top title of the 100 Black Men of Valdosta 24th Annual BBQ Cook-Off.
The aroma of smoked ribs, chicken, burgers and sausages brought crowds to the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
Trophies sat near a few competitors signifying to customers they were being served award-winning barbecue.
And in what’s becoming a downtown staple, Goodtime Jr. Music Shed was on stage serving up R&B/jazz sounds.
The scene is a familiar one to the 100 Black Men of Valdosta as its annual cook-off typically attracts attention.
The cook-off, which has raised funds for educational scholarships the last 24 years, pits businesses and organizations against one another to see who can produce the best barbecued chicken and ribs.
Saturday, Taste of the Island reigned supreme and took the crown of best chicken. Following behind was Ralph’s Kitchen in second place and Big Fred’s BBQ in third place.
Creations by Mike topped all others in the rib category with Sam’s BBQ taking second place and Blazin’ Hog winning third place.
There were at least 16 competitors in the cook-off.
Darran Brown, co-owner of Taste of the Island, said the business has placed in three out of four years since it began participating.
Taste of the Island promised to do one thing at the cook-off.
“(To) bring the authentic taste and the Caribbean to Valdosta with Jamaican flavor,” Brown said.
Returning champion Michael Anderson worked to defend his title as Creations by Mike has placed in all eight years of its participation.
Anderson said he has won first place in ribs the last three years.
Strategically, he chose to keep with tradition.
“My thing is low and slow,” Anderson said. “Just take your time and everything will come together. You have to put love in your food.”
On the grill, he had Caribbean-flavored chicken, slow-smoked ribs, pulled pork and smoked sausages with onions and peppers.
Brown and Anderson said community impact is part of the reason they support the 100 Black Men’s BBQ Cook-Off.
Contestants included Matchett Carter Smokehouse, Moye’s BBQ, Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi and Wynn’s BBQ.
Vendors were available to sell various items such as jewelry.
