VALDOSTA – King Of King Breast Cancer Foundation held its formal Pink Gala 2021 recently.
Organizers said it "was a great success and turn out."
The event at Mathis City Auditorium included a presentation by LaTravia, Crystal, Melody, Harmony King/Antonio Hall Jr., organizers said in a statement.
The honoree Angela Tooley-King, escorted by her son, Travis King Jr. and grandson Travis King III, walked down the aisle and presented her to her husband Travis King Sr., and he escorted her to her pink throne chair on stage.
Attorney Karla Walker served as emcee. Prayer was given by Pastor Gail Finley, with a welcome given by Pinkey Wallace; Keith B. Tooley, cousin of the honoree wrote a piece for the occasion presented Jennifer Tooley, the honoree's sister.
Mayor Scott James Matheson addressed the audience and presented King of King Breast Cancer Foundation with a proclamation. Travis King Jr., LaTravia King and Travis King III presented a tribute.
Entertainment in form of dance ministry included P.O.A. from Jacksonville, Florida, song Iborya Jones, introduction of speaker Travis King Jr., song Joewun Bee, Clearwater, Florida, speaker Pastor Travis King Sr., pastor of Valdosta Community Church; afterward the blessing of the food, dinner was served, that included smoked chicken smoked by Mr B’s IGA, menu also included ham, macaroni & cheese, yellow season rice, green beans/with potatoes, dinner roll sweet tea, lemonade, water, all prepared by Dion Mathis. Sweet table, Anqunette Henderson, fruit table, Katrina Hogan-Crumpton, Aerial Livingston, etc.
The band Josh Love, drums, keyboard John Lissimore, Josh Duncan, saxophone, John Tyler, bass player, James Moye provided sound for the event along with Bernie Gaines rendering music for the cancer survivors, as they perform their survivor dance. Gifts were given to survivors, giveaways of $100, donated by state Rep. Dexter Sharper, to a survivor, $50 donation from King of King Breast Cancer Foundation was given away. Precious Lamar, owner of Perfect Pictures 360, provided 360 photo booth; pink slush drink was provided by LaVerne & Breonna Neloms.
Decorations were provided by Lynette Mary Camon Mollay.
LeThonia Garrison decorated the front lobby.
Pictures/video by Aaron and Cortrina Lane.
Assisting the gala were ladies from United As One, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Upsilon Chapter, Mayra Villanueva and Michael Luciano Torres (Moody Air Force Base), Sigma Gamma Rho, Lydia Tooley, Michelle Brown, Rosalyn Bythwood.
