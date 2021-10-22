King honors breast cancer survivors with gala

VALDOSTA – The King of King Breast Cancer Foundation sponsors its annual Pink Gala, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Angela Tooley-King, gala honoree, is a two-time breast cancer survivor.
King battled early Stage 2 breast cancer in 2008 and was diagnosed with stage 1A hormonic breast cancer 10 years later, according to past reports in The Valdosta Daily Times.
She is now cancer free, she said.
The formal event includes a dinner, live entertainment, door prizes and an acknowledgement of cancer survivors, King said, adding Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and members of the Valdosta City Council have been tapped to attend.
To allow free admission, the foundation is gathering donations and sponsorships to help with event costs.
"It’s my giving back for the month of October," King said.
Space is limited and RSVPs are requested.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.
Call (229) 269-3933 for more information.
