King founders banquet scheduled

VALDOSTA – The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association will commemorate the life of King early next year with a founders’ banquet.
The banquet will be held 6 p.m., Jan. 4, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. The 2020 theme is “The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now,” organizers said.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. John W. Culbreath, former superintendent of Dougherty County Schools.
Ticket are available by contacting Sonny Vickers, (229) 834-6666; or Dr. Samuel Clemons, (229) 563-6560; or email at drsamclemons@gmail.com.
